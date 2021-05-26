EAGL Mini-Series: A giant leap for corporate golf in UAE

Filed on May 26, 2021 | Last updated on May 26, 2021 at 12.50 am

Corporate golf in the UAE is set to go to the next level, with the recently launched Emirates Amateur Golf League (EAGL) and more specifically the ‘EAGL Mini-Series’ 9-hole teaser event which will take place on June 20 over the Fire course at Jumeirah Golf Estates.

Unique enhancing is the message for the EAGL vision; for Dubai, the UAE and perhaps the first of its kind team format in the world of golf.

The traditional model for corporate golf in the UAE is, perhaps, a little stale, with invites for around 100 golfers, playing a shotgun start in fourball teams, often with your friends and the same people week in week out, over 18 holes with the same shirts, menu, prizes and format etc.

The format of the EAGL Mini-Series is just eight teams each consisting of a playing captain and with three other players in a team of four. Teams will play just one other team, with the draw taking place on Tuesday.

Players will play against players of a similar standard in handicap brackets in individual matches while playing in fourballs with the individual winners of matches winning two points for their team.

If the match ends before green 18 there will be a press match which, in the event of the match loser winning the press will earn the winner of the press, one point for his team (ie. a net 1 point to the individual match winner). But if the winner wins again, a player cannot win more than two points for his team over the nine holes.

It is open to both men and lady golfers, who will all be invited to this EAGL Mini-Series event.

The winning team is the one scoring the most points from the team of four, and if there is a tie for the winning total team, the trophy and title of EAGL Mini-Series champions will be shared.

The Emirates Amateur Golf League, which is the brainchild of Dubai-based businessman Sudesh Aggarwal, will offer businesses and individuals the opportunity to own a team franchise with a model similar to that of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in cricket. Aggarwal believes the potential for exposure and business development for team owners and stakeholders is enormous.

Mike Phillips, Dubai resident and the most capped scrum half in Wales’ rugby history is a golf fanatic. Phillips has committed to be the team captain of the European Seves, sponsored by Dubai Sports Channel.

"I'm excited to be part of what promises to be a fantastic event. EAGL is going to provide a huge boost for amateur golf in the UAE and the region," he said.

The team draw for the EAGL Mini-Series on June 20:

Indian Lions sponsored by Khaleej Times (Non-playing Captain Rajeev Khanna) VEmirati Players sponsored by Emirates Golf Federation (Non-playing Captain Ismail Sharif & Playing Captain Khalid Yousuf).

Dubai Tigers sponsored by Dubai Sports Council (Captain Chris May) V English Roses (Captain Mark Rix)

MENA Golfers sponsored by Worldwide Golf (Non-playing Captain Rick Bevan) V Asian Jumbos sponsored by ARN (Captain Robbie Greenfield)

European Seves sponsored by Dubai Sports Channel (Captain Mike Phillips) V Abu Dhabi Roars sponsored by Abu Dhabi Golf Club (Captain Khalfan al Kaabi)

Professional Golf Around the World This Week:

PGA Tour www.pgatour.com

May 27–30

Charles Schwab Challenge

Venue: Colonial CC, Fort Worth, Texas, US

Purse: $7.5 million

European Tour www.europeantour.com

May 27–30

Made in Himmerland presented by FREJA

Venue: Himmerland, Farso, Denmark

Purse: €1.5 million

European Tour Golf on Dubai Sports Channel (UAE times):

Thursday 13.00 – 18.00

Friday 13.00 – 18.00

Saturday 13.30 – 18.00

Sunday 13.30 – 18.00

LPGA Tour www.lpga.com

May 26–29

Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play hosted by Shadow Creek

Venue: Shadow Crook, Las Vegas, Nevada, US

Purse: $1.5 million

PGA Champions Tour www.pgatour.com

May 27–30

KichenAid Senior PGA Championship

Venue: Southern Hills CC, Tulsa, OK, US

Purse: $3.5 million

Ladies European Tour www.ladieseuropeantour.com

May 28–30

Italian Open

Venue: Golf Club Margara, Italy

Purse: €200,000

