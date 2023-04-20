'All systems currently green': Musk says SpaceX ready for second launch attempt of Starship rocket

The first launch of the most powerful rocket ever constructed was called off at the last minute on Monday after a pressurisation issue arose in the first stage

By ANI Published: Thu 20 Apr 2023, 1:48 PM

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on Thursday announced that all systems are ready for the second launch attempt of its Starship rocket.

"All systems currently green for launch," Musk wrote in a tweet on Thursday.

Recently, the first launch of SpaceX's Starship, the most powerful rocket ever constructed, was called off at the last minute on Monday after a pressurisation issue arose in the first stage, reported CNN.

Engineers tried to troubleshoot the issue with the massive Super Heavy booster, but they couldn't quite figure it out in time, the launch was scrubbed. They then put the rocket through what's called a "recycle" -- taking out the super-chilled fuel and preparing for another attempt.

Monday marked SpaceX's first attempt to launch its Starship rocket after years of testing. CEO Elon Musk described Starship as the vehicle that underpins SpaceX's founding purpose: sending humans to Mars for the first time.

The inaugural flight test will complete nearly one full lap of the planet, ending with a splashdown off Hawaii.

