UN General Assembly to pay tribute to Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed

A minute of silence will be observed as a mark of respect for the late UAE leader

By Wam Published: Fri 20 May 2022, 7:03 AM

On Friday, May 20, the United Nations General Assembly will pay tribute to the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The tribute will be held at 9am in the General Assembly Hall, during which, the UN General Assembly members as well as permanent representatives will observe a minute of silence as a mark of respect for the late UAE leader.

Also on the day, the UN Flag will be lowered to half-mast at its Headquarters in New York as a sign of respect.

Member States, heads of the five regional groups at the UN General Assembly and the US permanent representative, the host country, will deliver statements during the remembrance to express condolences and sympathies with the UAE government and people and reflect on Sheikh Khalifa’s legacy and achievements.

In a statement issued by his spokesman, the UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, extended his profound condolences to the Al Nahyan family, the government and people of the United Arab Emirates on the passing of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed.

The UN Security Council opened its meeting last week by honouring Sheikh Khalifa with a moment of silence.