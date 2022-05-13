Sheikh Khalifa passes away: Saudi King orders funeral prayers at Grand Mosque, Prophet's Mosque

Prayers were also held across mosques in the UAE

Wam

By Web Desk Published: Fri 13 May 2022, 9:10 PM

Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz of Saudi Arabia directed to perform the absentee funeral prayer for the late UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan at the Grand Mosque in Makkah and the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah following the Maghrib prayer.

Sheikh Khalifa passed away on Friday, May 13. He was 73.

Funeral prayers were held across mosques on Friday eveing. Citizens and residents came together to observe the prayers, which were held after Maghrib (sunset).

In a statement issued by the Saudi Royal Court and carried by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), King Salman and Prince Mohammed bin Salman expressed their heartfelt condolences to the UAE leadership, government and people on this great loss, and prayed to Allah Almighty to grant Sheikh Khalifa eternal peace and his family and the UAE people patience and solace.