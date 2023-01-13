Restaurant Review: Celebrate the flavours of East Asia at Dubai's new eatery

If you fancy experiencing fresh oriental flavours, Mogao is the place to be

By Laraib Anwer Published: Fri 13 Jan 2023, 12:31 AM

If you can’t seem to decide whether you want to settle for Japanese-style dumplings or Korean fried chicken, then Mogao by Socialicious is the place to be. Located at Dubai Digital Park in Dubai Silicon Oasis, the venue is perfect to enjoy the breezy weather, as the place can be converted into a semi-indoor spot. With pans hanging from the air, and steaming baskets lined up against the wall, experience a touch of fancy along with authentic flavours from the coasts of East Asia.

The chef’s tasting menu is a must-try, especially if you are new to the place. The famous Korean Chicken Wings give a sweet but spicy introduction to the rest of your meal. Another good appetizer choice would be the Chicken Satay, an Indonesian- style chicken put on skewers. These add a creamy spice touch to the start of your long meal. Dim sums are a traditional must at most Asian food spots, and Mogao does justice to theirs. If seafood is your thing, then their Har Gau, which is Cantonese-style prawn dumplings should be right up your alley. If beef is your calling, then Beef Gyoza would be a good pick. There is nothing more adventurous and inviting than sushi. If you’re a vegetarian then their Crunchy Yasai Roll, made from asparagus, carrots, avocado and radish, is bound to give you a healthy-yet-delicious hit of flavour. The classic Shrimp Tempura is also available for those who want to taste original flavours.

Taste is an important aspect of any meal, but quantity and portions are often overlooked. Mogao ensures your main courses have large portions, with their Thai Massaman Curry, which is a rich and tangz aromatic curry, and their Tofu and Veg Chilli Basil Sauce, which is a nutritious as well as a tantalising meal for those buds. To top finish the meal, their Baked Yogurt dessert is a must-try, as it gives you the illusion of a cheesecake, but is actually made from yogurt! All in all, Mogao is worth a try with its range of cuisines and healthy spinoffs.