Restaurant Review: Sedap Asian Street Kitchen

by Joydeep Sengupta Published: Thu 3 Feb 2022, 11:31 PM

Sedap Asian Street Kitchen is located in the cultural oasis of Dubai — Al Seef by Meeras — and overlooks an uninterrupted view of the Dubai Creek and the hustling Deira.

The restaurant, which has over 100 covers, is an ode to the sights and smells of the culture of flavours found on the streets of Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand. Sedap, which means tasty in Malay, is a gastronomic experience, as diners can enjoy succulent satays as an appetiser teamed up with crunchy peanut sauce, barbecue sambal seabass or squid from the grill.

My pick is yummy Otak Otak — grilled ground spiced fish wrapped in a banana leaf.

However, the pièce de résistance is mud and flower crabs that come with black pepper or chilli preparations.

The main course is a toss-up between beef rendang, seafood laksa, prawn paste chicken wings and stir fry tofu that goes well with Thai holy basil and noodles such as mi goreng or char kway teow, which are stir fried rice noodles with a slight sweet and charred flavour.

Ring in the Chinese New Year 2022, which is Year of the Tiger and started on Tuesday (February 1), at the lively restaurant. The special menu for the occasion includes Yu Shang — the Cantonese-style raw fish salad. Besides, there is a dinner package that can serve up to four persons. It includes Fuyong omelette, which is an appetiser. The main courses are Singapore flower crab, a delicacy, prawn mee, sambal kang kong, Hainanese roasted chicken rice, which requires a day’s notice in advance. Black sesame dumplings are for dessert.

