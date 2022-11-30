Restaurant Review: A pop-up dining experience at Dasha

Indulge in Seoul’s finest, with a touch of Dubai’s creative dining experience

By Laraib Anwer Published: Wed 30 Nov 2022, 9:46 PM

Watching Dubai’s glimmering skyline etch out to the sea while munching on Seoul’s finest delicacies. Dasha: The Dubai Chapter gives you the opportunity to do exactly that. Located in Jumeirah Emirates Towers on the 50th and 51st floor, Dasha offers guests a chance to have renowned chef Akira Back’s most innovative dishes while sitting above World Islands and the Dubai coastline.

The evening took off with sunset drinks on the 51st floor, followed by a chic dinner on the 50th floor. With a Szechuan pepper salt edamame, crispy prawn dim sum, rock shrimp temaki, and yezu sherbert, a lemongrass-infused drink, the evening kicked off with drinks and starters while witnessing the sunset. Moving down to the lower level, where the dinner was served, the menu was divided into the three elements of nature — garden, sea, and land. The garden menu hosted greens and salads, from which the king crab salad consisting of herb dressing, aged balsamic, truffle, endive, and rice pops was served. This stood out due to its unique presentation and the crispy flavour. Next was the wasabi prawn, which despite its name was not as harsh on the tongue, and gave a subtle wasabi effect while oozing the flavours of the prawn. Lastly, the wagyu tenderloin made from Australian wagyu, forest mushrooms, and charred leek foam, made its way, filled with juicy and tender beef with an adequate amount of mushroom dressing. For a sweet end to the evening, the AB soufflé, made from strawberries, toasted coconut ice cream, and blackberry cream Anglaise graced the table. With blueberry sauce dripping, and a fresh hint of coconut, the soufflé was rich yet light on the belly.

All in all, the Dasha pop-up is certainly an intriguing gastronomic experience to try out if you’re in the city.

