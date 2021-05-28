- EVENTS
Oman: New fees for expat workers come into effect from June 1
The fees will be levied on work permits for new businesses and those working in various professions.
Oman will levy new work permit fees on non-Omani workers from June 1, 2021.
According to the Times of Oman, the Sultanate’s Ministry of Labour announced on Thursday that the new work permit fees would be applicable to expats who work in upper and intermediate occupations as well as technical and specialised professions. It would also be in place for new work permits and new businesses.
"In order to provide job opportunities for citizens in the private sector in the upper and intermediate occupations and in the technical and specialised professions, with the framework,” read a statement from the Ministry.
"The Ministry of Labour announces through the Ministerial Decision No. (2021/12) that the new fees for work permits for non-Omani workforces for upper and intermediate occupations and technical and specialised professions, as well as for new work permits and fees for new businesses, will be in force starting from June 1, 2021.”
“This decision will include new applications and previously submitted requests in the event that the employers have not initiated the fee payment due before the date of implementation of this decision," the statement added.
