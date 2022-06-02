Ingredient of the season: 3 must-try recipes with raw mangoes

Kitchen classics: Raw appeal

By Ritu Chaturvedi Published: Thu 2 Jun 2022, 4:11 PM

From the perfect summer drink to lip-smacking dessert, there’s a reason why raw mango is the ingredient of the season

RAW MANGO RISOTTO

INGREDIENTS

•1 medium raw mango, thinly sliced

•1 cup arborio rice

•2 tbsp butter

•2 tbsp pistachio oil

•1 tbsp olive oil

•4-5 fresh basil

•1cup broccoli, blanched

•2 tbsp pistachios, slightly toasted

•2 tbsp Parmesan cheese

•3 ½ cups vegetable stock

•1 tsp crushed black pepper

•Salt to taste

•2 tbsp cooking cream, optional

•Parsley for garnish

METHOD

Heat butter and 1 tbsp olive oil in a heavy bottom pan and add broccoli and pistachio, sauté in 1 minute. Add the rice and sauté for 2 minutes until the grains are evenly coated with butter and oil.

Add vegetable stock and keep stirring.

Ladle the stock in batches and keep pressing the rice with the back of the ladle, until the rice is al dente. Add mango slices and cheese.

Add salt and pepper and cook for two minutes. Add pistachio oil and cooking cream to finish.

Garnish with parsley and serve hot.

RAW MANGO WASABI DRINK

INGREDIENTS

•2 raw mangoes

•½ cup brown sugar

•2 tbsp maple syrup or honey

•1 tsp Wasabi powder

•1 tsp roasted cumin powder

•1 tsp roasted coriander seeds powder

•½ tsp black salt

•1 tsp sabja seeds

•3 cups water

•1 cup ice cubes

•4-5 sprigs of mint leaves for garnish

METHOD

Peel and slice raw mangoes.

Discard seeds.

Heat the pan and add raw mangoes and brown sugar together, sauté and add all the dry powders, except Wasabi.

Add three cups of water and cook for 15 minutes. Remove and cool completely.

Mix maple syrup, Wasabi and blend in the blender. Pass through sieve and serve in the glass filled with ice cubes.

Add sabja seeds and garnish with mint leaves.

RAW MANGO CHOCOLATE

INGREDIENTS

•1 small semi ripe raw mango

•100 gm white chocolate

•50 gm dark chocolate

•1/3 cup cream

•2 tbsp mango leather, finely chopped

•Edible gold dust

•Pistachio for garnish

•Mango leather for garnish, optional

METHOD

Roll raw mango on the kitchen counter and take out the pulp. Cook pulp in the small pan on low heat for 1 minute. Remove and keep aside.

Melt white chocolate and dark chocolate in the double boiler. Heat the cream in the microwave. Once the chocolate is soft, add cream and mix well.

Remove from the heat and add mango puree. Add chopped mango leather and chill in the fridge for 6-7 hours.

Use melon scoop to cut out chocolate and dust with gold dust and garnish with mango leather and pistachio.