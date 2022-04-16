UAE: News anchor who breaks fast in between on-air time says Iftar is a rushed affair

Recapp partnered with Al Ain Water to launch the fundraising campaign during the holy month
Iftar is a rushed affair for broadcast presenter and newsreader Amir Al Naqeeb, who breaks his fast with a homemade snack in between his on-air schedule.
Naqeeb, a Jordanian expat and an employee of Al Arabiya station, says he brings a packed meal from home on most days.
"My wife makes me a traditional Jordanian dish of either mansaf or fatayer," he said. "When the Azan goes out, our radio is playing it, too. So, I am able to break my fast and have a quick snack before I go on air again."
The expat, who reads news on both Al Arabiya and Al Khaleejiya stations, has worked as a voiceover artist and radio jockey for over a decade. Despite fasting at work for many years, Naqeeb says Ramadan brings its own set of challenges every year.
"When you're talking all day without a single drop of water, it is hard sometimes," he said. "Your mouth gets really dry and sometimes the words just don't flow. But you learn to deal with it and continue working."
Naqeeb's shifts vary, as he alternates between the afternoon and evening schedule. "The afternoon shift starts at 1pm and ends at 7pm, while the evening shift runs from 5pm to 12am," he said.
Though the father of two has been calling the UAE home for over 14 years, he says he misses some aspects of celebrating Ramadan in Jordan, his home country.
"Ramadan in Jordan is almost like a family festivity. I have a big family - my parents, brothers, their families, cousins and a lot more. We get together a lot during Ramadan. This is what I miss most in the UAE," he said.
But there is one bright side. "The fasting hours are longer in Jordan than here. So, I guess in that way, I am a bit lucky."
