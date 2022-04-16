Ramadan reflections: The description of Jannah that Allah has promised

Though it is beyond our understanding to visualise Paradise, we crave it because there are enough glimpses of it in the Quran

By Aftab H. Kola Published: Sat 16 Apr 2022, 7:14 AM

“As for those who have faith and do right actions and humble themselves before their Lord, they are the Companions of the Garden. Remaining in it timelessly, forever.” (Qur’an, 11:23). This is the Jannah (paradise) which Allah has promised.

Though it is beyond our understanding to visualise Paradise, but God has shown us enough glimpses of it in the Quran so that we may crave for it. Speaking about heaven, the Prophet (Pbuh) says: “It includes what no eye has ever seen, no ear ever heard of, and no human mind ever thought of.”

Yes, it is beyond what we comprehend. For the dwellers of Paradise, eternal youth will be the state of existence. The speciality of the food of Paradise is so pure that their bodies will not produce any waste, only sweat whose fragrance is musk. Peace will reign all over. They will wear the finest clothing and live in the best of surroundings. Rivers of wine that does not intoxicate, streams of honey, the purest of waters, and milk are all waiting for believers to enjoy.

The Quran guarantees: “… They will be adorned therein with bracelets of gold, and they will wear green garments of fine silk and heavy brocade. They will recline therein on raised thrones. How good [is] the recompense! How beautiful a couch [is there] to recline on!” (Qur’an, 18:31).

It further states: “[Other] faces that Day will be joyful, pleased with their striving, in a Garden on high, where they shall hear no [word] of vanity: Therein will be a bubbling spring: Therein will be thrones [of dignity], raised on high, goblets placed [ready], and cushions set in rows, and rich carpets [all] spread out. (Al-Ghashiyah 88:8-16).

In this world suffering from death, sickness, etc worry us, but none will feel any sickness or pain in Paradise. The Prophet Muhammad, may the mercy and blessings of God be upon him, said about the people of Paradise: “They will never fall ill, blow their noses or spit.” (Sahih Al Bukhari). None will die in Paradise. All shall live eternally savouring the pleasures therein. The Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) said that a caller will call out in Paradise when people enter it:

No ill feelings or comments, nor will there be enmity between people, their hearts will be as one, and they will glorify God, morning and evening.

Mention is also made of houris. According to Surah Al-Waqia among the blessings of paradise will be “…houris with beautiful eyes like hidden pearls” (56: 22).

All Muslims thus pray for the blissful life that the dwellers of Paradise is guaranteed by Allah.