Ramadan recipe of the day: Kibbet Samak Aranbiyeh

This Lebanese delicacy is super simple to prepare and super satiating. Flavourful and packed with nutrients, this recipe is a must-add to your Iftar meal.
Fish Kibbet, Served with Vermicle Rice
Kibbeh Discs - 12 pcs
1. Put 20g of oil in a frying pan, heat the oil and fry the fish to darken its colour put the cinnamon stick and bay leaf and let it boil over a low heat until softens.
2. Remove the foam from time to time.
3. In a frying pan, put 20g oil, heat it and put the onion on top. When it turns brown, add it after 20mins on the top of the fish and let it boil together for 20mins
4. When its done, remove it from the water and set aside
5. Put the kibbeh disks in the same water and leave it to boil over low heat
6. Take it out of the water and dry it well.
7. In a bowl put the tahini, orange juice, lemon juice and a cup of water from the fish and onion broth.
8. Mix it well with the half amount of salt and white pepper.
9. Put in a low heat and stir until begins to boil.
10. Keep stirring and if the tahini is a little sticky, add a little bit of fish broth.
Recipe courtesy: Ibn AlBahr
