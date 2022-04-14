Ramadan recipe: Mango Cheesecake

The artwork will make the boxes more eye-catching and remind people of the importance of donating during the holy month
Ramadan 20221 day ago
• Cream cheese 1kg
• Icing sugar 267gm
• Vanilla extract 35gm
• Mango puree 300gm
• Gelatin sheets 33gm
• Whipping cream 500gm
Base crumble
• Lotus biscuit 150gm
• Butter 30gm
1. Combine base crumble ingredients to make a crumble and then place onto a 9-inch pan and bake for 5 minutes.
2. In a mixing bowl, whisk attachment, put together the cream cheese, beat until smooth and then add the icing sugar, mango puree, and vanilla extract.
3. In a small pan, melt the gelatin sheet and slowly combine it into the above mixture
4. In another mixing bowl, whisk the whipping cream just before the soft peak.
5. In a large bowl, using a folding technique, slowly combine the cream cheese mixture with the whipped cream.
6. In the 9-inch pan with the biscuit crumble, pour the mixture and put in the chiller to set.
7. On a dessert plate, slice the cheesecake into a 150gm piece
8. Serve garnishing with mango cubes, blueberries, pistachio seeds, and mint leaves.
Recipe courtesy: Caya Restaurant
(As published in Ramadan Recipes Guide from Brand Dubai’s ‘Proudly from Dubai’ network)
The artwork will make the boxes more eye-catching and remind people of the importance of donating during the holy month
Ramadan 20221 day ago
The largest such initiative in the region, it aims to provide sustainable food support to the underprivileged in 50 countries
Ramadan 20221 day ago
Officials aim to distribute a total of 90,000 Iftar meals during the holy month
Ramadan 20221 day ago
We cook throughout the year, but the rewards multiply in the holy month: Teha
Ramadan 20221 day ago
Bilal ibn Rabah, an Abyssinian and African-Arab companion of the Prophet (PBUH), has the distinction of being the first muezzin in Islam.
Ramadan 20221 day ago
The frontline worker always keeps dates and water in his ambulance due to the nature of his job
Ramadan 20222 days ago
The donation made will fund the basic components required to prepare nutritious meals for the impoverished
Ramadan 20222 days ago
Restaurant owners agreed that the constant checks by Dubai Municipality helped them to improve quality at their outlets
Ramadan 20222 days ago