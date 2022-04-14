Ramadan recipe: Mango Cheesecake

Quick and easy step by step guide to make this delicious dessert

Ingredients

Published: Thu 14 Apr 2022, 10:19 PM

• Cream cheese 1kg

• Icing sugar 267gm

• Vanilla extract 35gm

• Mango puree 300gm

• Gelatin sheets 33gm

• Whipping cream 500gm

Base crumble

• Lotus biscuit 150gm

• Butter 30gm

Preparation

1. Combine base crumble ingredients to make a crumble and then place onto a 9-inch pan and bake for 5 minutes.

2. In a mixing bowl, whisk attachment, put together the cream cheese, beat until smooth and then add the icing sugar, mango puree, and vanilla extract.

3. In a small pan, melt the gelatin sheet and slowly combine it into the above mixture

4. In another mixing bowl, whisk the whipping cream just before the soft peak.

5. In a large bowl, using a folding technique, slowly combine the cream cheese mixture with the whipped cream.

6. In the 9-inch pan with the biscuit crumble, pour the mixture and put in the chiller to set.

7. On a dessert plate, slice the cheesecake into a 150gm piece

8. Serve garnishing with mango cubes, blueberries, pistachio seeds, and mint leaves.

Recipe courtesy: Caya Restaurant

(As published in Ramadan Recipes Guide from Brand Dubai’s ‘Proudly from Dubai’ network)