Ramadan in UAE: Foods to help you stay hydrated longer

It is essential to replace the lost fluids during Suhoor and Iftar

By Fahmida Jafry Published: Tue 19 Apr 2022, 10:47 PM

During fasting, the body uses glycogen (stored in liver, muscles and fats) to provide energy once all calories from foods consumed during the Suhoor have been used up.

Since the body cannot store water, the kidneys try to conserve as much water as possible by reducing the amount lost in urine. However, the body cannot avoid losing some water when you go to the toilet, through your skin and when you breathe and when you sweat if it is warm.

Most people during Ramadan will experience mild dehydration, which may cause headache, tiredness and difficulty concentrating. Therefore it is essential to replace the lost fluids during Suhoor and Iftar. Opt for low fat, fluid-rich foods such as soups, yoghurt, stews, fleshy fruits and vegetables. Avoid salty and preserved foodstuffs as it stimulates thirst.

Suhoor

· Eat light and healthy. Include foods rich in fiber such as oatmeal, that will leave you feeling energised the whole day.

· Wrapping-up Suhoor with yoghurt can prove beneficial to soothe the stomach, reduce acidity and eventually prevent in getting dehydrated.

· Both banana and apple add roughage to the diet; these fruits are low in calories and high in necessary nutrition like fibre, Vitamin C, and various antioxidants which can help in overcoming exhaustion.

Iftar

· Traditional drinks like labaan, apricot juice, lemonade, buttermilk.

· Fresh fruit juices, fruit smoothies made with low fat milk and coconut water.

· Fruits such as melons, apples, grapes, oranges, berries and banana which are rich in nutrients and fluids.

· Traditional soups and stews based on meat broth added with lentils, beans and whole grains like bulgur, couscous and barley.

.Plain water taken in small quantities every hour. It is the best beverage in the world to rehydrate.

Fahmida Jafry, Clinical Dietician, Thumbay University Hospital