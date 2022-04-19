Ramadan in UAE: Foods to help you stay hydrated longer

Several companies are making significant financial donations to help feed the underprivileged
Ramadan 202223 hours ago
During fasting, the body uses glycogen (stored in liver, muscles and fats) to provide energy once all calories from foods consumed during the Suhoor have been used up.
Since the body cannot store water, the kidneys try to conserve as much water as possible by reducing the amount lost in urine. However, the body cannot avoid losing some water when you go to the toilet, through your skin and when you breathe and when you sweat if it is warm.
Most people during Ramadan will experience mild dehydration, which may cause headache, tiredness and difficulty concentrating. Therefore it is essential to replace the lost fluids during Suhoor and Iftar. Opt for low fat, fluid-rich foods such as soups, yoghurt, stews, fleshy fruits and vegetables. Avoid salty and preserved foodstuffs as it stimulates thirst.
· Eat light and healthy. Include foods rich in fiber such as oatmeal, that will leave you feeling energised the whole day.
· Wrapping-up Suhoor with yoghurt can prove beneficial to soothe the stomach, reduce acidity and eventually prevent in getting dehydrated.
· Both banana and apple add roughage to the diet; these fruits are low in calories and high in necessary nutrition like fibre, Vitamin C, and various antioxidants which can help in overcoming exhaustion.
· Traditional drinks like labaan, apricot juice, lemonade, buttermilk.
· Fresh fruit juices, fruit smoothies made with low fat milk and coconut water.
· Fruits such as melons, apples, grapes, oranges, berries and banana which are rich in nutrients and fluids.
· Traditional soups and stews based on meat broth added with lentils, beans and whole grains like bulgur, couscous and barley.
.Plain water taken in small quantities every hour. It is the best beverage in the world to rehydrate.
Fahmida Jafry, Clinical Dietician, Thumbay University Hospital
Several companies are making significant financial donations to help feed the underprivileged
Ramadan 202223 hours ago
Enjoy with a side of green chutney
Ramadan 20221 day ago
The last 10 days of the holy month has a special significance, as the Lailatul Qadr, or the 'Night of Power', may descend upon Muslims
Ramadan 20221 day ago
The break will begin from Saturday, April 30
Ramadan 20221 day ago
Though Indian expat Ashraf Korambil Padhinepurayil misses his family back home in Kerala, he says he is grateful for his colleagues' company
Ramadan 20221 day ago
The country's athletes discuss their passion for running and how fasting plays a role in their fitness
Ramadan 20221 day ago
Muslims who have more than a certain amount of gold, precious jewellery, cash savings, or other assets to pay alms
Ramadan 20221 day ago
The Battle of Badr set the first example of how prisoners of war should be treated
Ramadan 20222 days ago