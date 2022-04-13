Ramadan 2022 in UAE: Dewa donates Dh10 million to One Billion Meals drive

The UAE moon-sighting committee will convene to confirm the official starting date for Eid
Ramadan 20221 day ago
Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) has announced a donation of Dh10 million to contribute to the efforts of the 1 Billion Meals initiative.
The largest such initiative in the region, it aims to assist and provide sustainable food support to the underprivileged in 50 countries in the Middle East, North Africa and the world – specifically children, refugees, displaced persons, and victims of disasters and crises.
Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, said: “DEWA is honored to be a major supporter of the 1 Billion Meals Initiative, which was launched in conjunction with the Holy Month of Ramadan, and is the biggest humanitarian initiative of its kind in the region and globally.”
The drive will contribute to achieving the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals 2030, including the goal of eliminating hunger in the world.
ALSO READ:
The UAE moon-sighting committee will convene to confirm the official starting date for Eid
Ramadan 20221 day ago
One of the most enduring miracles of Islam, the well of Zamzam first gushed forth some 4,500 years ago
Ramadan 20221 day ago
AA8, 111 and F55 are among the plates that will be auctioned off to support the 1 Billion Meals initiative
Ramadan 20221 day ago
Khadija feels that not eating has never taken a toll on her work
Ramadan 20221 day ago
More than 105 government entities, schools, companies and individuals will participate
Ramadan 20221 day ago
In each episode, Islamic scholars and professors from the university will help viewers understand the meaning of verses
Ramadan 20221 day ago
The combination of mango, mint and a tinge of spice is refreshing and one of the best drinks in summer
Ramadan 20221 day ago
The authority aims to raise awareness of the dangers of speeding and reduce the Iftar rush
Ramadan 20222 days ago