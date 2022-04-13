Ramadan 2022 in UAE: Dewa donates Dh10 million to One Billion Meals drive

The largest such initiative in the region, it aims to provide sustainable food support to the underprivileged in 50 countries

File photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 13 Apr 2022, 1:41 PM

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) has announced a donation of Dh10 million to contribute to the efforts of the 1 Billion Meals initiative.

The largest such initiative in the region, it aims to assist and provide sustainable food support to the underprivileged in 50 countries in the Middle East, North Africa and the world – specifically children, refugees, displaced persons, and victims of disasters and crises.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, said: “DEWA is honored to be a major supporter of the 1 Billion Meals Initiative, which was launched in conjunction with the Holy Month of Ramadan, and is the biggest humanitarian initiative of its kind in the region and globally.”

The drive will contribute to achieving the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals 2030, including the goal of eliminating hunger in the world.

