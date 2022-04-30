Ramadan 2022: After a month of fasting come festivities and celebrations

Eid begins with remembering the poor

By Aftab H. Kola Published: Sat 30 Apr 2022

I hope our readers must have enjoyed and benefited reading the Ramadan articles.

Eid Al Fitr, one of two festivals in Islam, is celebrated on the first day of Shawwal to mark the end of the month of Ramadan. Muslims spend Ramadan with patient perseverance because they know it is the season of great benefit to them.

After a month of fasting come festivities and celebrations. After Ramadan, we feel as if we are born anew. Hence, we celebrate Eid, as we visit one another, offering congratulations and blessings.

Eid begins with remembering the poor. We begin by offering Zakat Al Fitr (different from normal Zakat and explained in one of the previous articles). The idea is to share food with the poor.

It is time for Eid prayers, preferably prayed at the town’s Eidgahs (open spaces) or in mosques. A unique feature of Eid prayers is the added glorification of God, in the form of Allahu Akbar, which means, “God is Supreme.”

Congregational prayers inculcate social equality and promote community bonding as it is great to see people greeting one another after the prayers and the sermon. Islam stresses the strengthening of social ties in the community.

Coming home after the Eid prayers gives an amazing feeling of contentment, of being rewarded for having fasted the entire month.

It is now family time. Guests visit homes in large numbers and exchange of visits continue throughout the day of Eid and the next few days.

The visits reaffirm the deep commitment of the extended families to strengthen their relationship. These visits also promote bonhomie among friends.

An array of special Eid delights beckon relatives and close friends.

Let us renew our determination to follow the path Allah has set for us after Ramadan so that we become true Muslims.

Eid Mubarak in advance!

