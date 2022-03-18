Emirates Red Crescent's Ramadan programmes benefit over 7 million people in Yemen

The Eid clothing initiative benefited 165,000 people

Wam

By Wam Published: Fri 18 Mar 2022, 10:20 AM

Around 7.035 million people have benefited from the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) Ramadan programmes in six Yemeni governorates, including Shabwa, Hadhramaut, Taiz, Hodeidah, Aden and Socotra, according to an ERC statement.

Some 6.87 million people benefited from the Ramadan Mir and Iftar project, while 165,000 people benefited from the Eid clothing initiatives.

The programmes are in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and the follow-up of Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the ERC.

The leadership directives are part of the humanitarian and development efforts undertaken by the UAE to ease the suffering of people and improve their lives. They also aim to meet the needs of underprivileged citizens during the Holy Month of Ramadan and enhance food security in light of the current situation in Yemen.

Dr Mohammed Ateeq Al Falahi, ERC Secretary-General, said that the directives of Sheikh Mohamed embody the importance of the humanitarian situation in Yemen and the priority the country places towards Yemenis out of its humanitarian responsibility approach.

He added that Sheikh Mohamed's directives enhance the ERC's humanitarian and development role in Yemen, enabling it to provide the best services to the Yemeni brothers on all fronts and improve their living conditions.

ALSO READ:

Dr Al Falahi pointed out that the authority, thanks to Sheikh Mohamed's support, achieved many charitable and development gains in the Yemeni arena.

He also noted that the ERC immediately began implementing Sheikh Mohamed's directives to deliver Ramadan needs of thousands of families before the Holy month.