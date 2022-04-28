Eid Al Fitr in UAE: Abu Dhabi to increase security, ensure smooth traffic during holidays

Some 1.9 million travellers are anticipated to pass through DXB between April 29 and May 9
The Abu Dhabi Police have stepped up measures and will increase security and civil patrols on the roads to maintain the smooth flow of traffic around commercial centres, markets and public parks during Eid Al Fitr holidays.
Brigadier General Mohammed Dhahi Al Himiri, Director of the Traffic and Patrols Directorate at Abu Dhabi Police, said as part of their safety plan, traffic patrols will be deployed on all the streets across the emirate and all intersections, as well as in vital areas, and places that will witness heavy traffic and gatherings to ensure smooth flow of traffic.
He stressed that the police is working to achieve the highest levels of safety on the roads and to instil comfort and tranquillity in the hearts of motorists, through its field presence at all times to ensure smooth flow of traffic.
The officer called on parents and families not to allow children play near the roads or cross the streets without the supervision of elder members.
Young drivers have been urged to behave well on the roads and not to take advantage of the Eid joy to commit violations or show bad and irresponsible behaviours such as performing road stunts and racing on the roads.
Motorists have been urged to abide by traffic laws and regulations, including refraining from speeding and not using mobile phones while driving throughout the festive days.
