Damac launches new master community project in Dubai

Located adjacent to the Damac Hills community, the theme of the project will be eight different cities spread across the community.

The villas and townhouses will be built around extravagantly large lagoons with white-sanded beaches and each town will have a unique theme with a diverse range of amenities. — Supplied photo

By Waheed Abbas Published: Mon 1 Nov 2021, 7:01 PM

Damac Properties on Monday launched a new master community project Damac Lagoons.

Located adjacent to the Damac Hills community, the theme of the project will be eight different cities spread across the community. The clusters include Venice, Morocco, Santorini, Costa Brava, Nice, Malta, Andalucia and Portofino.

The villas and townhouses will be built around extravagantly large lagoons with white-sanded beaches and each town will have a unique theme with a diverse range of amenities.

Amira Sajwani, general manager of sales and development at Damac Properties, said work on the project is expected to start in Q1 2022 and will complete in October 2024.

“Living here will be akin to escaping to a much-needed holiday, without ever having to leave the comforts of one’s home,” she said, adding that the concept of community living is rapidly evolving.

The Santorini cluster will be the “Central Hub” of the community with a “Fitness & Wellness Zone” equipped with a climbing wall. Residents then can relax by the natural pond or enjoy a movie under the stars at the floating cinema on the water. Here townhouses and villas are strung together by quaint pathways, bicycle tracks and ornamental foliage — all just a walk away from the black sand beach.

The master developer has so far delivered 8,000 units in 2021 and around 35,000 units to date.

“The way the government successfully handled Covid-19 and with Expo 2020 taking place, it is very likely that at least one in five to ten people will decide to buy a house here. So demand should outweigh the supply in the market,” added Sajwani.

She added that the impact of Expo 2020 will be more visible in Q1 or Q2 2022 because the more people that entered the country for Expo are going to be amazed by what Dubai has achieved as a city. “Expo will bring them in but Dubai infrastructure will keep them here.”

