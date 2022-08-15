AZCO Group marks their expansion with a full floor office in Vision Tower, Business Bay
AZCO Group
After being awarded "The Dubai Agency of the Year – Runner up 2021" in both the Bayut and Dubbizle awards. AZCO Real Estate is celebrating yet another prestigious accomplishment – The opening of their new state-of-the-art Corporate Head office, situated on the full 22nd floor, Vision Tower.
Chairman of AZCO Group, Mr. Khurram Farooq honor's the opening of their new corporate Head office to the dedication and loyalty of his employees, Investors, Clients and Developer.
On Thursday the 11th of August 2022, AZCO opened the doors to their 4th impressive Corporate Head Office, while operating their other branches for over half a decade at Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC), Dubai Marina and Business Bay.
AZCO's four branches combined now allow for the capacity of 300 employees, with on-going future of growth and expansions. The Vision Tower Head office will house all the main operational teams along with core departments such as Off Plan, Property Management, Holiday Homes & Short-Term Rentals and Commercial Departments.
Their new corporate Head office was gracefully inaugurated, and all invitees were treated to a full tour by the Chairman himself, Mr. Khurram and team around their VIP Client lounges, Plush new meeting pods, Soundproof booths, large boardrooms and sprawling LED screens - featuring the latest most desirable projects in Dubai - from luxury residential listings to lucrative investment developments opportunities.
Mr. Khurram's entire concept was committed to months of carefully thought-out conceptional plannings, towards providing all Clients with prestige comfort and continued service excellence. This was along with his core focus being to provide his AZCO’s teams with the highest of platforms throughout all departments.
Mr. Khurram Farooq, Chairman at AZCO Real Estate said the following during the opening;
"We are incredibly proud to launch the most luxurious Head Office in Dubai Real Estate. Which is a prime location due to it being easily accessible with a high exposure, close to Sheikh Zayed Road. This expansion will allow us to serve our clients even more effectively, as well as give our talented employees the space to further fulfill their potentials".
Vishal Gumbhir, Head of Business Bay Branch also commented:
"The office is absolutely-stunning", and we can’t wait to welcome clients and partners to experience it in person. Every area has been carefully thought through and the creative design showcases the visionary nature of our brand. We’re moving into a new era, and this is the perfect symbol of our evolution."
Since its inception in 2007, AZCO has only seen prestigious progressions. Along with unexpected and well-earned awards and recognitions within the fast-growing Real Estate industry.
All humbly possible by Mr. Khurram and every member of his AZCO Team.
For further information and enquiries about the latest and most prestigious deals in the Dubai property market. Visit www.azcorealestate.ae, and contact any of their branches on 04 558 7741, info@azcorealestate.ae.