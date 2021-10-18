UAE: 7 long weekend staycations to enjoy this public holiday By David Light Published on October 18, 2021 at 16.26

There's fun to be had with an extra day off

1 of 7 It’s three-day break time and that can only mean one thing: you should be scouring the scene for the best staycations. Thankfully we’ve taken all the stress out of the search with some of the top deals around the UAE. Stay at Expo. You can’t get more centrally located at Expo 2020 Dubai than the Rove Expo 2020 hotel overlooking Al Wasl Plaza. 312 king, twin and accessible Rover Rooms as well as 19 Rover suites, the only hotel at Expo boasts several F&B outlets including The Daily, a grab&go Rove Café and The Bar, a rooftop swimming pool and sundeck, 100 per cent sustainable in-room amenities, a 24-hour gym and more. The fun never needs to end!

2 of 7 Pass to success. The H Dubai hotel has unveiled two new exciting packages - the Standard and the Premium - which include passes to Expo 2020 Dubai to celebrate the world’s greatest show. The packages include an automatic 30 per cent discount on the property's best available rates, complimentary breakfast, passes to the Expo 2020 Dubai, and much more! Why wait?

3 of 7 Deal of the year. What’s that gold pyramidion topped crown in Wafi complex called? It’s the Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk of course and it is celebrating its first anniversary. To honour 365 days since welcoming guests, the French-Egyptian inspired property is offering deals across dining, spa, and stays for 365 hours until October 30. As well as money off meals and treatments, book any of the elegantly designed rooms and suites at 36.5 per cent off on the best available room rate too.

4 of 7 AD this to your diary. Pack your bags and get ready for the ultimate family staycation at the Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers hotel. Located on Corniche Road in the UAE capital, the five-star property is one of Abu Dhabi’s most loved destinations. The Family Deluxe guest room and Premier Family room feature spectacular city and Gulf views, not to mention the 74th floor observation deck, 12 award-winning restaurant venues, a 13 room spa, three outdoor pools and a private beach. Rooms start from Dh812 (with Honors membership) per night for the weekend.

5 of 7 An Island hop. Whether a romantic stay for two or a getaway for the entire family, there’s a never-ending summer offer going on at Rixos Bab Al Bahr, Al Marjan Island, of up to twenty percent on the best available rate. Famed as the most fun all-inclusive resort destination in Ras Al Khaimah, the iconic pyramid-shaped hotel serves up picture perfect views of the shoreline overlooking lush landscapes, pools, and gardens.

6 of 7 Splish and splash. Plunge, splash and have some fun at Sofitel Dubai The Palm this October. Book a last-minute holiday starting from Dh1295 until October 23 and save 25 per cent off on the overall booking including a free upgrade to Half-Board. That’s not all, you can also enjoy 25 per cent off any 60-minute spa treatments of your choice at Sofitel Spa.This limited time offer is open to all UAE residents.