Pop-ups and blues concerts: 8 fun things to do in UAE this weekend

What will you be up to?

Pop into this pop-up. Argentinean celebrity nightlife connoisseur Renato ‘Tato’ Giovannoni, founder of Florería Atlántico in Buenos Aires, is currently shaking up his signature creations at Iris Dubai for the next few weeks. So you better be quick to catch him. Tato’s menu explains the story behind each state-of-the-art beverage which contain ingredients based on various waves of immigration into Argentina over the last couple of centuries.

Miami Vibes Food Fest. It’s a beachfront community and we love it. Mamsha Al Saadiyat, one of the top ‘must-visit’ destinations in the UAE capital, has announced the arrival of Miami Vibes Food Festival. Running until December 8 at the Promenade West End, a wide variety of food trucks offering mouthwatering edibles and refreshments are being complemented with live entertainment from 6pm to 10pm every weekend until December 4.

Beach dining. We need a glorious location to enjoy this weather and the One & Only Royal Mirage’s Beach Bar & Grill perfectly fits the bill. Chef Mauro Colagreco has been inspired by the relaxed alfresco lifestyle of South America. Standing by his parilla, Chef Mauro says: “Cooking over fire and embers is the fierce and primal style of cuisine I’ve known since my childhood in Argentina.” Try the empanadas and the wild giant prawns!

DRIFT away at this party. World-renowned beach club, Ocean Club Marbella, will be hosting the party of the season at one of Dubai’s most luxurious beach clubs, DRIFT Beach Dubai. It’s taking place on Saturday. The event will be set to the backdrop of the stunning infinity pool and Ocean Club Marbella’s live performers are sure to elevate the atmosphere and keep the festivities going from noon till late.

Go see the show. F.A.M.E. is an annual event that strives to provide a unique platform for participants with special needs to showcase their incredible talent through various creative channels such as fashion, arts, music and entertainment. This year, along with dance and music, the participants will also be putting on a unique theatre production reflecting the impact of the lockdown on the determined. It’s on Friday from 6.30pm at the Al Multaqua Ballroom, Dubai World Trade Centre.

Rag’n’Bone Man here. The British blues sensation Rag’n’Bone Man is taking to the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai on Friday. The BRIT winner will be performing all his hits including Human, Skin, and Grace.

Great art for all. Yana Rusnak is a successful Ukrainian contemporary artist whose painting 7HP (Seven Horses Power) recently received great acclaim during a solo exhibition in the museum of Klimt in Vienna. With many works held in private collections all over the world, you can catch a glimpse of 7HP at the Oblong Contemporary Gallery in Blue Waters Dubai until the end of the month.