On the food trail: Squid Game has sent us crazy about Korea in UAE By David Light Published on October 20, 2021 at 14.47

Has the show done the same for you?

1 of 5 Just Vegan. Just Vegan Restaurant in Jumeirah is the latest eatery to tap the Squid Game hype and the drama of the ‘sweet and deadly’ Dalgona challenge or Honey Comb challenge. The eatery has introduced a special vegan Green Light, Red Light inspired menu along with a full range of merchandise. Register for a chance at free merchandise or meal vouchers or both.

2 of 5 Major supermarkets. You may have noticed large shops such as Carrefour and Lulu all have K-sections and today, October 20, hellokfood.me will be celebrating two of the most famous items to come out of Korea: fresh pears and Red ginseng. Washing the fresh ginseng then steaming and drying it gives the ginseng its unique red colour. You can consume it either with tea or added to soup to increase health benefits. Check out the aisles now.

3 of 5 Sumibiya. Experience authentic Korean at Sumibiya along Dubai Creek with an unlimited choice of seafood, vegetable and meat selections grilled your way on your table. Go traditional with gimbap, bindaetteok, Korean spicy tofu, teriyaki wings, Gangnam spaghetti and so much more. It’s open every day from 7pm to 11pm and you can enjoy everything for Dh199 per person.

4 of 5 Akira Back. Okay, we know this place is more Japanese with a Korean twist, but vegan brand Impossible Foods has just landed there and chef Akira Back is putting his signature ‘Japanese cuisine prepared with a Korean essence’ style to good use by serving up Impossible Signature AB Tacos and Impossible Chorizo Gyoza, which are too good to miss out.