'Stranger Things' final season will not have new personalities, say creators

'We're trying not to do that so we can focus on the OG characters': Duffer brothers

By ANI Published: Sat 13 Aug 2022, 5:10 PM

'Stranger Things' creators, the Duffer brothers have stated that there will be no strangers on the final season of the horror mystery show.

According to Deadline, in a new interview with a news outlet, they claimed that the focus would be on the existing cast.

"Whenever we introduce a new character, we want to make sure that they're going to be an integral part of the narrative," Ross Duffer said.

"But every time we do that, we're nervous, because you go, 'We've got a great cast of characters here, and actors, and any moment we're spending with a new character, we're taking time away from one of the other actors.' So we're just very, very careful about who we're introducing."

Matt agreed with Ross' opinion and said they'll try their best to avoid mixing too many characters into the last season.

"I just like shaking it up, so we shake it up by changing the plot or adding in a new monster. We're doing our best to resist [adding new characters] for Season 5. We're trying not to do that so we can focus on the OG characters, I guess," added Matt.

ALSO READ:

'Stranger Things' premiered on Netflix in 2016. Alongside Noah Schnapp, Finn Wolfhard and Millie Bobby Brown, the acclaimed sci-fi drama series stars Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Sadie Sink, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke and Priah Ferguson.

The show was a surprise hit for Netflix, which owns the series as an original.