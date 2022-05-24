Bollywood: Alia Bhatt's maiden production 'Darlings' to get OTT release

It will premiere on streaming platform Netflix.

By PTI Published: Tue 24 May 2022, 3:28 PM Last updated: Tue 24 May 2022, 3:40 PM

Actor Alia Bhatt on Tuesday announced that Darlings, her debut film as a producer, will premiere on streaming platform Netflix.

The 29-year-old actor is starring in and producing the film through her banner Eternal Sunshine Productions, in collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment.

Bhatt shared the news of the film’s Netflix debut on her social media handles. “Hey, darlings. I want to tell you something big but the network is not good here. Hello..hello? #Darlings #DarlingsOnNetflix” the actor wrote alongside a promotional video, also featuring co-stars Shefali Shah, Vijay Verma and Roshan Mathew.

Darlings, a dark comedy, marks the directorial debut of writer Jasmeet K Reen. The Mumbai-set film is mounted against the backdrop of a conservative lower middle-class neighbourhood. It explores the lives of a mother-daughter duo trying to find their place in the city, seeking courage and love in exceptional circumstances while fighting against all odds.

Bhatt and Netflix are yet to announce the official release date of the film.

In a statement, the actor said Darlings holds a “special place in my heart”.

“It’s my first film as a producer and that too with Red Chillies. We are very proud and happy how the film has shaped up and we hope it will entertain and engage audiences world over,” she said.

Darlings features music by Vishal Bhardwaj and lyrics from veteran writer Gulzar.