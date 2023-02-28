Zero tolerance for financial irregularities in the UAE

As parents, we have no right to imply that the children’s failure will bring us social shame; that their percentiles determine our worth as successful parents. As teachers, we must not let their stress and fear drive our KPI indices and appraisals
The UAE has been spearheading a movement to regulate and keep in place due diligence in the critical area of financial integrity; and it has been coming down heavily on financial crime and fiscal malpractices. In 2021, the UAE Cabinet approved the establishment of the Executive Office of the Anti-Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT) — in a move that was going to strengthen the country’s anti-financial crime system. Today, the UAE has strict protocols that need compliance and adherence to, so that its integrity in this sector is not questioned; it’s something that is taken very seriously even as new businesses are being set up and as the market opens up to new and exciting possibilities.
This week, two exchange houses have had their licences revoked by the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) and their names have been struck off the Register “for serious violations related to anti-money laundering (AML) and failing to maintain the required level of paid-up capital” and “serious regulatory misconduct”.
Last year, CBUAE had imposed a fine on an exchange house when it was discovered that it had failed to follow due compliance; it had been fined Dh1.05 million for “violating its obligation to conduct exchange activities in the licensed premises only, to use an approved cash-in-transit agent when transporting cash and for violating its obligation to immediately report violations to the central bank”.
It’s a clear message that no form of financial irregularity will be tolerated, and numerous initiatives (including watertight laws to prevent all forms of money laundering) are being taken to ensure that compliance is seamless — with those parties that are falling short being meted out appropriate punishment.
There is what Biden will have in 2024 that he did not have in 2020: A record of his own. He has passed the largest infrastructure, climate, science and technology investments in a generation. Unemployment is 3.4 per cent — its lowest level since 1969. And inflation is coming down
Removing geographical restrictions allows brands to create new business opportunities. A UAE brand can scale its Foodverse community and gain attention in the UK, possibly leading to pop-ups and franchising opportunities
Although it’s possible to decouple growth from environmental harm, that’s not automatic. To combine rising living standards with an improving environment, we need policies that encourage the use of technologies that cause less environmental damage
The ongoing climate crisis offers a unique opportunity for evidence-based humanitarian reform. In our data-driven world, there is no reason to wait until disaster strikes. By anticipating risks and planning ahead, we can protect vulnerable communities and make the world a safer place
Beyond the digital space, an entire industry is getting upended. Visual art alone is supported by artists, curators, art conservators, critics, art collectors, auctioneers and so forth. All of them need to rethink their future role
Since sexism evidently harms the capacity to act rationally… we need to clarify and transform the perceived relationship between climate change, gender stereotypes, and rationality
Nikki Haley comes from a background that does not go down well with the current Make America Great Again (MAGA) narrative of the Republican Party. Besides, her resume is modest and she has taken on the face of MAGA: Donald Trump