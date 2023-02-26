UAE’s Space odyssey: A new chapter

Although it’s possible to decouple growth from environmental harm, that’s not automatic. To combine rising living standards with an improving environment, we need policies that encourage the use of technologies that cause less environmental damage
Sultan AlNeyadi has been nicknamed Sultan of Space, as he prepares to shoot off to the outer reaches today, as part of NASA’s SpaceX Crew 6 — an event that will mark the UAE’s triumph of sending the first Arab ever on a long-duration space mission (the country had sent its first astronaut Hazza Al Mansouri 2019, who became the first Emirati to travel to space, but he was there for eight days). AlNeyadi will be stay aboard the ISS — the International Space Station — for six months.
The UAE has an ambitious space programme, that has been applauded around the globe as being trail-blazing, and it’s one of a handful countries in the world that has worked tirelessly in the sector. In February 2021, the year of the UAE’s 50th anniversary, with its Mars Mission — the ‘Hope Probe’ — it became the first Arab nation and fifth country to reach Mars. In December last year, the Emirates Lunar Mission’s Rashid Rover (named after late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum) was launched successfully; the rover is expected to reach the Moon’s surface in April 2023.
The benefits of space exploration are immense. According to NASA, these “include the generation of scientific knowledge, the diffusion of innovation and creation of markets, the inspiration of people around the world, and agreements forged between the countries engaged in exploration”. Clearly, a journey to space is symbolic of great progress and immense scientific zeal. What makes this latest venture of the UAE’s space programme stand out like a shining star is how it reflects the zeal and passion of a young country eager to step into a domain that many would have considered unimaginable — and unconquerable — at one point in time. At the time of the lunar mission launch last year, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, had pointed out that “This historic project is further expanding the UAE’s contribution to the space sector and enabling our people to harness their knowledge and skills to serve their country and humanity.” Like back then, the new mission starring the Sultan of Space will carry “our pride in our youth and scientists, and will carry the ambitions of our people to new horizons”.
The ongoing climate crisis offers a unique opportunity for evidence-based humanitarian reform. In our data-driven world, there is no reason to wait until disaster strikes. By anticipating risks and planning ahead, we can protect vulnerable communities and make the world a safer place
Beyond the digital space, an entire industry is getting upended. Visual art alone is supported by artists, curators, art conservators, critics, art collectors, auctioneers and so forth. All of them need to rethink their future role
Since sexism evidently harms the capacity to act rationally… we need to clarify and transform the perceived relationship between climate change, gender stereotypes, and rationality
Nikki Haley comes from a background that does not go down well with the current Make America Great Again (MAGA) narrative of the Republican Party. Besides, her resume is modest and she has taken on the face of MAGA: Donald Trump
Teachers modelled a set of moral virtues — how to be rigorous with evidence, how to admit error, how to coach students as they make their own discoveries… That’s a kind of knowledge you’ll never get from a bot
Our incessant habit of blaming — instead of being radically self-honest — is one of the main reasons people are finding it hard to flourish in today’s modern world
As the death toll from the Turkey-Syria earthquake continues to mount, border control officials are no doubt preparing for yet another surge in displaced people. Syria was already the source of a large number of those seeking asylum in Europe