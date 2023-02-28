Sugar substitute is a bitter pill to swallow

As parents, we have no right to imply that the children’s failure will bring us social shame; that their percentiles determine our worth as successful parents. As teachers, we must not let their stress and fear drive our KPI indices and appraisals
Refined sugar is universally accepted as being “bad for health”. However, most times when people — especially younger people — avoid sugar, it’s because they believe is it fattening and calorific. Sugar substitutes that give food the sweetness (think of aerated drinks that are zero-sugar and therefore ‘zero-calorie’) are used to lull us into believing we are consuming less calories — and we don’t have to feel guilty anymore!
For some time now, there has been a school of thought pointing out that sugar replacements are probably much worse than the real thing when it comes to your health. Now, a new study that was published in the journal Nature Medicine confirms that fear. The study claims that erythritol — which is commonly used in most sugar substitutes — has a direct link with strokes, heart attacks, blood clotting, and can even prove fatal. The degree of risk is not modest, is what the lead researchers of the study are saying. And those with pre-existing conditions (such as diabetes, for instance) are twice as likely suffer a heart attack or strike if they had too much erythritol in their system.
The scary part is many products that are sweetened with sugar substitutes — that contain erythritol — have been cleared by government food and healthcare regulatory bodies around the world. Is this new study going to call for stricter monitoring and renewed research in this area? While the jury is out on that, it may be a good idea to cut down your consumption of sugar substitutes. Opt for ‘low-sugar’ instead of ‘no-sugar’.
There is what Biden will have in 2024 that he did not have in 2020: A record of his own. He has passed the largest infrastructure, climate, science and technology investments in a generation. Unemployment is 3.4 per cent — its lowest level since 1969. And inflation is coming down
Removing geographical restrictions allows brands to create new business opportunities. A UAE brand can scale its Foodverse community and gain attention in the UK, possibly leading to pop-ups and franchising opportunities
Although it’s possible to decouple growth from environmental harm, that’s not automatic. To combine rising living standards with an improving environment, we need policies that encourage the use of technologies that cause less environmental damage
The ongoing climate crisis offers a unique opportunity for evidence-based humanitarian reform. In our data-driven world, there is no reason to wait until disaster strikes. By anticipating risks and planning ahead, we can protect vulnerable communities and make the world a safer place
Beyond the digital space, an entire industry is getting upended. Visual art alone is supported by artists, curators, art conservators, critics, art collectors, auctioneers and so forth. All of them need to rethink their future role
Since sexism evidently harms the capacity to act rationally… we need to clarify and transform the perceived relationship between climate change, gender stereotypes, and rationality
Nikki Haley comes from a background that does not go down well with the current Make America Great Again (MAGA) narrative of the Republican Party. Besides, her resume is modest and she has taken on the face of MAGA: Donald Trump