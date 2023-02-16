School kids to remain on parents' radar

Having a literal handle on kids’ commutes and feeling reassured will make life a great deal cheerier for working parents

Sharjah Private Education Authority’s (SPEA) ‘Your Children Are Safe’ initiative is going to make life a lot easier for parents living in the emirate: over 2,000 school buses have been installed with cameras, the links of which will be shared with parents — who can now know exactly how their child is placed during the commute to and from schools. But other than having a literal handle on kids’ commutes and feeling reassured, this will also make life a great deal cheerier for working parents who are not at home when their kid gets back from school. Now they will be able to, in real time, actually see their wards return home after school, even if they are not around to receive them in person. Many clinical experts point to the guilt that working parents often experience because of the ‘latchkey kids’ concept; that is bound to subside substantially.