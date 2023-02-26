CRM chatbots in the UAE improve terms of engagement

By Lovetto Nazareth Published: Sun 26 Feb 2023, 9:30 PM

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has been changing how businesses interact with customers, with chatbots playing a pivotal role in revolutionising customer interactions. Today, enterprises use AI chatbots to communicate with customers across various channels and devices, providing them with personalised and efficient customer service. Delving deeper into the impact AI has had in shaping the future of Customer Relationship Management (CRM) and driving customer interactions, we examine how AI chatbots for customer service are facilitating customer engagement. Blue-chip clients have used AI chatbots to streamline customer engagements — and drive higher levels of customer happiness, lower the time for lead conversion from an inquiry and, most importantly, been there for customers when they need them 24x7.

The rise of AI-based chatbots

AI chatbots for customer services are intelligent digital assistants that can communicate with customers in real-time, providing customised and personalised responses to queries using machine learning algorithms and natural language processing. These chatbots can be deployed on various platforms such as websites, mobile apps, and messaging apps like WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger, making them accessible at all times. Dubai has been at the forefront of adopting AI technology for customer engagement; the government has launched several initiatives to encourage businesses to adopt AI-based chatbots to improve customer interactions.

Real estate chatbots

Real estate is a sector that has embraced AI-based chatbots for customer engagement. One example is a popular real estate website in the UAE whose chatbot can help customers search for homes, provide information on listings, and even schedule home tours, allowing agents to contact customers immediately after contact has been initiated by the prospective customer. In addition, the chatbot uses natural language processing to understand customer inquiries and provide relevant responses, making the home-buying process more efficient. The company reported a significant increase in customer engagement and lead generation since the deployment of the chatbot, and customers have ranked the chatbot as the best real estate chatbot in Dubai.

The AI chatbot — developed by a real estate aggregator website in Dubai — is available on the website and the company’s WhatsApp platform, and it can assist customers in searching for properties, providing listing information, and scheduling property viewings. The chatbot uses machine learning algorithms to learn from customer interactions and improve its responses over time. Since the introduction of the chatbot, the real estate brokerage has seen a marked decrease in the number of customer inquiries coming into its call centre. As a result, human agents can now focus on handling more complicated questions and dealing with genuine queries that the AI has already vetted in advance.

Hotel chatbots

Chatbots powered by AI is also used in the hospitality industry to improve guest interactions and streamline the booking process. A good illustration is a chatbot built for an international hotel group which can be accessed on Facebook Messenger and Slack. Customers may use the chatbot to search for hotels, book accommodations, and even receive recommendations for local restaurants and attractions. In addition, the chatbot uses natural language processing to comprehend the questions posed by customers and deliver solutions uniquely suited to each individual, hence streamlining the booking process. After introducing the chatbot, the hotel witnessed a considerable rise in the percentage of customers who actively connect with the brand and ultimately make a purchase.

The WhatsApp chatbot

People communicate with the WhatsApp chatbot via the chat interface, like talking to a real person. It’s a set of automated replies that simulates a human conversation on WhatsApp — the most popular P2P messaging app in the world today, with over 2 billion monthly active users. WhatsApp Business API enables businesses to have their presence on WhatsApp and get a verified WhatsApp Business account, with which you can integrate your systems like WhatsApp bot, CRM, chat agents’ dashboard, etc, to automate sales and customer support.

On the WhatsApp Business profile, you can add all the existing database and send them a broadcast message of your existing audience and encourage them to visit again. Businesses in the UAE are increasingly using WhatsApp to communicate with customers, with AI-based chatbots playing a pivotal role in improving customer interactions. As a pioneer in enabling AI WhatsApp chatbot for business in the UAE, we would light to highlight one of the key advantages of AI chatbot is integrating with over 150 different platforms, including social media pages and messengers from Facebook, Instagram, and even website-based chat modules. The chatbot can communicate in 150 countries and is licensed by Meta (Facebook’s parent company) to broadcast messages to more than 1.5 million people simultaneously. You can also use the data from your WhatsApp marketing campaign to remarket your ads to customers on platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, YouTube, and TikTok.

(Lovetto Nazareth is managing director of Prism Digital Marketing Agency.)