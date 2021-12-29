Social media’s primary purpose was to facilitate effortless communication across borders and time zones
Opinion3 days ago
We are all aware of social media “challenges”. Most seem harmless enough. The sari challenge, for instance. Or posing with your child for a ‘proud mommy moment’ challenge. Or the ‘what you cooked for dinner’ challenge. Then, there are the “tougher” versions. The headstand one. Or the ‘standing on one leg’ one. Some of us roll our eyes and label these “silly” and “attention-seeking”, but no harm done really. And then you have “death-defying” challenges, where foolhardy adults seemingly don’t care about putting their lives on the line for the sake of some virtual hurrahs.
Matters come to roost when dangerous challenges are picked up by children: with Internet access becoming scarily available to one and all (despite “settings” and “controls”), kids can easily jump onto bandwagons without realising how lethal they can be. And there have been countless such occasions.
Recently, a case came to our attention. A 10-year-old girl in the US asked Alexa for “a challenge to do” — because she was bored — on her Amazon Echo device, and Alexa offered her one: plug in a phone charger about halfway into a wall outlet, then touch a penny to the exposed prongs.
Basically, she was asked to electrocute herself (luckily, the girl’s mother was around to save her from a potentially fatal ‘dare’). Later, it was found out that Alexa sourced the information from a site called OurCommunityNow.com, which, as it turns out, had put out a post talking about the dangers of such challenges. So obviously it was a case of an AI-induced extrapolation gone terribly wrong.
The episode is a cautionary tale. Of course, Amazon has taken “swift action to fix [the error]”, but the malaise goes way beyond that. Perhaps the strongest subtext of the incident lies in the line “the little girl was bored” and, therefore, looked at a device to help her snap out of it. No one can blame her.
Technology may be a great enabler, but it has also made the now-impatient human race — in hot pursuit of short cuts — rather unthinking. As we begin to believe that boredom, these days, can be dispelled at the click of a button or by rapping out an order to a gadget, we are creating an entire eco-system that feeds off that belief. As we get ready to usher in a new year, perhaps we could imbibe some lessons of thoughtfulness and mindfulness.
Let’s be aware exactly how much harm can be inflicted when we choose to always remain connected to gizmos — just because they happen to be convenient. Let’s form more connections with nature — and each other — instead. And realise that while challenges are fine, the ones real life throws at us do not have to be a result of virtual contests.
Social media’s primary purpose was to facilitate effortless communication across borders and time zones
Opinion3 days ago
Caregiving is a basic human instinct, not something that only “nurses” and “attendants” do. And even if we don’t realise that ourselves, there are times when a trigger, a push gets us going
Opinion4 days ago
The holiday season is not only for family gatherings over extended meals, but also to catch up on films that you missed or would like to see again.
Opinion6 days ago
For the second year running, the Yuletide spirit has been dampened across the globe by more curbs and concerns. But many are trying to find hope and cheer in other ways
Opinion6 days ago
Neuromorphic computing refers to the use of very-large-scale integration systems containing electronic analog circuits to mimic neuro-biological architectures present in the nervous system.
Opinion1 week ago
The European Commission has announced it will introduce the European Media Freedom Act next year intended to help preserve pluralism in the local press as traditional media continue to struggle with online competition
Opinion1 week ago
The UAE has built an incredible infrastructure for People of Determination
Opinion1 week ago
With the world determined to tackle climate change by cutting greenhouse gas emissions, hydrogen is being hailed as fuel of the future
Opinion1 week ago