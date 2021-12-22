Video: Singer Demi Lovato sings for ghost 'troubled by trauma'

The 29-year-old establishes a "conversation" with the ghost, dubbed Carmen

By Web Desk Published: Wed 22 Dec 2021, 9:22 PM

A clip from the Peacock TV series Unidentified with Demi Lovato recently surfaced on social media, where American singer Demi Lovato can be seen singing to a ghost. The docuseries involves them exploring their interests in the supernatural, in the form of a road trip, often joined by alien experts/paranormal investigators like Chris Smith, as well as friends and family like Matthew Scott and Dallas Lovato.

In the clip, Demi, Chris, and Matthew visit Vulture City, an old town in Arizona, USA, with a reputation for ghostly activity. According to Peacock TV, the trio come across "a spirit who has [had] past trauma with men" after setting up an EMF detector - a special device often used by paranormal investigators, that lets out a noise whenever a response is believed to be made.

Lovato establishes a "conversation" with the ghost, dubbed Carmen, which mainly involves listening to its response noises and talking to it.

"She has trauma. That's why she doesn't like men", they said to Chris and Matthew who were in the room, sensing that the ghost was uncomfortable. Demi then reassured Carmen and empathised with it: "I have trauma, too, so I feel you and I get it."

ALSO READ:

The singer decided to sing Skyscraper, one of their critically-acclaimed hits, to the ghost. Their heartfelt rendition of the song was met by a noise from the EMF detector, interpreted as Carmen's applause.

"That's the coolest standing ovation I've ever had," Demi explains. "I've never had a standing ovation from ghosts, but I'd like to think they were standing," they added.