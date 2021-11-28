Man sneaks onto flight by hiding in plane's landing gear

Stockpile builds in deep storage as pandemic crushes demand of famed export
US Federal authorities have taken into custody a 26-year-old man who apparently stowed away in the landing gear compartment of an American Airlines fight that arrived at Miami International Airport from Guatemala on Saturday morning.
The man was in the wheel well area when the flight arrived from Guatemala City, Guatemala, at 10:06 am, officials said.
News outlets reported that Flight 1182 was met by law enforcement due to a security issue.
US Customs and Border Protection officers took the man into custody, the agency said in a news release. Medics took the man to a hospital for a medical assessment.
"Persons are taking extreme risks when they try to conceal themselves in confined spaces such as an aircraft," the agency said.
The news release didn't say whether the man will face any charges, or what will happen to him when he's released from the hospital.
