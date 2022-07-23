Italy: Thieves return watch stolen at gunpoint, say 'sorry'

The item was returned in seven minutes

Two tourists in Italy had "a great adventure" when thieves stole one of their watches at gunpoint, but then returned it within ten minutes - with an apology.

Just before midnight, two Swiss tourists were sitting down for a drink outdoors in Piazza Trieste e Trento, Naples. As soon as their waiter walked back into the restaurant a man approached one them and put a gun to their head, a CCTV video shows.

The thief then took the watch off the man's wrist and walked off.

Seven minutes later, another man walked to the tourists - who decided to stay back and finish their drinks - returned the watch, and raised his hands in the gesture of an apology.

The 'Richard Mille' luxury watch was returned to its rightful owner as it was counterfeit.

In a report by CNN, the owner of the restaurant said the apparent apology was to to deter the men from filing a report with authorities. He added that the tourist didn't seem scared by the incident. "He said, 'What a great adventure.'"

The Piazza, located near some historical sites, has been a hub of criminal activity for some time.

