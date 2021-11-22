India: Man builds Taj Mahal replica for wife to show his love

Police are investigating abuse against contestant after he confessed to having plate of steak and chips
A teacher in India has built a replica of the iconic Taj Mahal for his wife saying that their new house is ‘a symbol of his love’ for her.
Anand Prakash Chouksey, 52, a resident of Madhya Pradesh, built the marble house for his wife Manjusha, 48, who is also a teacher, according to reports.
Chouksey was originally planning on building a 80-foot high structure, but it got scrapped after the permissions needed for constructing such a structure got rejected by authorities, an Economic Times report said.
He then went on to construct the house based on the architecture of the Taj Mahal in Agra. The structure occupies 60 square metres and the main dome is 29 feet high. The home has two bedrooms on two floors, a kitchen, a library and even a meditation room.
It took Chouksey over three years to complete the house.
The Burhanpur resident believes that his majestic house will become a spectacle and a major attraction for tourists.
