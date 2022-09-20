India: Australian pacer Mitchell Johnson encounters snake in his hotel room

Shares images of the reptile and asks followers to identify it

By Web Desk Published: Tue 20 Sep 2022, 5:06 PM

Former Australian pacer Mitchell Johnson had an unexpected guest at his hotel room in Lucknow. Taking to Instagram, the bowling legend shared a couple of pictures of the snake that came slithering inside his room.

“Anyone know what type of snake this is?? Just hanging out in my room door,” wrote Johnson who is in India for the Legends League Cricket. His post drew reactions and responses from his followers, including South Africa pacer Vernon Philander.

His followers and fans also tried to figure out the type of snake it was. Hours later, unsatisfied with all the responses and still looking for the right answer, Johnson once again took to Instagram to post a clearer image of the reptile.

“Found a better pic of this snakes head. Still unsure what it is exactly. Interesting stay so far in Lucknow, India,” he wrote.

A few responders to the post tried to put him at ease, saying the snake was not venomous.