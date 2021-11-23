Priyanka-Nick split rumours rubbished by star's mother after Jonas name drop on Instagram

Priyanka ends all speculation with loving comment on Nick's latest Instagram post.

By Web Desk Published: Tue 23 Nov 2021, 9:11 AM

With almost a hundred million followers on Instagram and Twitter, whatever Priyanka does becomes juicy stuff for gossip news. Not surprisingly, when she decided to drop ‘Chopra Jonas’ from her full name ‘Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ on Instagram, it fuelled rumours of a split between her and husband Nick Jonas, the American singer-songwriter.

But Priyanka was quick to end all speculation. When Nick posted a photograph of him lifting weights with the words: Monday motivation. Let’s get it. 💪🏼,” Priyanka respond: "Damn! I just died in your arms… 😍 🥵❤️."

Earlier, her mother Madhu Chopra also dismissed the rumours. “It’s all rubbish, don’t spread rumours,” she told a TV interviewer.

On Monday, Priyanka posted her character poster from The Matrix Resurrections. “And she’s here. Re-enter #TheMatrix 12.22.21,” she said on Instagram. The film is likely to be released in India next month.