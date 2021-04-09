UAE: Sheikh Mohamed honours 12 individuals with Abu Dhabi Awards

Sheikh Mohamed presents an award to Ali Mohamed Al Ketbi, who received it on behalf of his father, the late Mohamed Al Ketbi.

Prominent Emiratis and expatriates, including Indian businessman Yusufali M.A, were honoured for their exemplary service to the community.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, honoured 12 remarkable individuals at the 10th edition of the Abu Dhabi Awards held at Qasr Al Hosn.

Held under the patronage of Sheikh Mohamed, the Awards celebrate compassionate individuals who have selflessly devoted their time and effort to spreading goodness and serving the community.

Sheikh Mohamed said, “The UAE’s values continue to reflect the deeply-held faith of our Founding Father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who believed in the kindness, humanity, and generosity of people. And today, we celebrate 12 extraordinary individuals who chose to practice these values every day through their noble and charitable work, making our country and communities stronger.”

The individuals were honoured for a wide range of contributions, including efforts in the healthcare field, community service and volunteering, humanitarian work, as well as culture, heritage and environmental preservation.

The recipients, comprising Emiratis and expatriates, were announced via a broadcast televised on Abu Dhabi and Al Emarat TV channels on Friday. Below is the list of awardees:

>> Retired Lt. General Obaid Mohammed Al Kaabi, considered one of the elite founders of the UAE Armed Forces and the Abu Dhabi Defense Force. In addition to five honourable decades of service to the nation, Al Kaabi contributed to the civic development of Al Ain, helping to raise awareness of important topics in the community.

>> Indian businessman Yusufali M.A. was recognised for his far-reaching support of national initiatives and events in the UAE including sports, culture, charitable and community-based projects. His support of many campaigns, both nationally and internationally, have positively impacted many local communities.

>> A pioneer in her field, Dr Fatima Alsayedyousef Al Refaei was honoured for her vital contributions to the development of the UAE’s nursing sector over the past three decades. As the founder of the Emirates Nursing Association in 2003, Dr Al Refaei has played an exceptional role in supporting the field of nursing, a cornerstone of the nation’s robust healthcare sector.

>> Mohammed Ahmed Al Murr was honoured for his invaluable efforts to bolster the cultural and literary movement in the UAE. Regarded as one of the UAE’s most prominent cultural and political figures, Mohammed has contributed greatly to the fields of literature, culture, poetry, Arabic calligraphy and the arts.

>> British expat Dr Essam Eldin Mohamed El Shammaa was recognised for more than 40 years of service to the UAE’s healthcare sector and his vital contribution to the development of the radiology department at the Corniche Hospital in Abu Dhabi. A prominent gynaecology and obstetrics expert, Dr El Shammaa is credited for the development of a number of key services at the hospital, serving as a valued source of knowledge in the field of obstetrics and gynecology.

>> Zaafarana Ahmed Khamis was recognised for unmatched dedication to support and care for people of determination. With more than 12 years of volunteer experience, Zafarana was lauded for her efforts to support athletes of determination at various sporting events at the national and international level, including the Special Olympics World Games Abu Dhabi 2019.

>> A pioneer in the field of construction, Hussain Abdulrahman Khansaheb is considered one of the nation’s most successful entrepreneurs, who contributed significantly to the UAE’s infrastructure during the country’s early days of development. Khansaheb was honoured for his humanitarian work, which has seen him lead and contribute to many charitable initiatives both locally and internationally.

>> Faraj Ali Binhamoodah Al Dhaheri, inspired by the vision and values of late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, dedicated his time to social responsibility and philanthropic work. Among his many contributions, Al Dhaheri established the ‘Bin Hamoodah Endowed Chair in Public Health’, the cornerstone of Zayed University's Endowment Fund, which encourages advanced research and academic studies of benefit to the UAE.

>> Ghubaisha Rubaya Al Ketbi was honoured for her active volunteerism and humanitarian efforts during the pandemic. Ghubaisha selflessly launched an initiative to personally cook and deliver daily meals to support police personnel at the Al Shuwaib checkpoint during the month of Ramadan and beyond.

>> The late Mohammad Bakhit Al Ketbi was awarded for his outstanding performance throughout his service in the UAE Armed Forces, his countless contributions to the community and his unwavering national pride and dedication to the preservation of Emirati identity. The award was collected by his son Ali Al Ketbi.

>> Renowned cardiologist and key contributor to Abu Dhabi’s healthcare sector, Dr Abdulmajeed Brek Al Zubeidi was honoured for his dedication to enhancing and developing medical services in the field of cardiovascular diseases.

>> Lastly, French conservationist Jacques René Renaud was recognised for playing a key role in supporting the UAE’s efforts to conserve the Houbara bird species. Renaud established a captive breeding programme for the Houbara bustard bird, continually bolstering the population of this endangered species.