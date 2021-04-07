UAE: Varsity develops oral insulin delivery system

Compared to two FDA-approved oral systems for insulin delivery, NYUAD’s version is biocompatible

A revolutionary technology developed by NYU Abu Dhabi (NYUAD) could replace painful insulin injections for diabetic patients.

The Trabolsi Research Group at NYUAD have developed an insulin oral delivery system that could replace traditional subcutaneous injections. Led by NYUAD’s research scientist Farah Benyettou and programme head of chemistry Ali Trabolsi, the findings were published on Wednesday in Chemical Science. A US patent application is pending for this innovative technology.

“Our work overcomes insulin oral delivery barriers by using insulin-loaded nCOF nanoparticles which exhibit insulin protection in the stomach as well as a glucose-responsive release,” said Benyettou. “This technology responds quickly to an elevation in blood sugar, but would promptly shut off to prevent insulin overdose and will dramatically improve the well-being of diabetic patients worldwide,” she added.

The development of this treatment was in collaboration with an international team of researchers from Algeria, Spain, Saudi Arabia, and the United Kingdom.

Compared to two FDA-approved oral systems for insulin delivery, NYUAD’s version is biocompatible and able to deliver the right amount of insulin based on blood sugar levels.

