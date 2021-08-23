UAE: Divorce cases in Sharjah halve in first 3 months of 2021
The study also reports a 19 per cent increase in the number of new marriage contracts signed in the Emirate during the same period.
Divorce cases in Sharjah have decreased by 49 per cent in the first three months of 2021, a new report has revealed.
According to Sharjah’s Department of Statistics and Community Development (DSCD), 39 divorce cases were registered in the Emirate in the January - March period this year as compared to 77 in the first quarter of 2020.
The study also reported a 19 per cent increase in the number of new marriage contracts signed in the Emirate during the same period. Around 624 nuptials were registered, compared to 523 that were signed in Q1 2020.
The scope of the report includes all new marriages and divorces that were registered in Sharjah Courts over the three-month period.
Detailing the demography of the 39 divorce cases in Q1 2021, the study revealed that Emirati couples accounted for 25. Nine were marriages between Emirati men and non-Emirati women, and the rest were expatriate couples.
During the first quarter of 2020, the total number of divorce cases filed was 77. Among them, 30 were Emirati couples, 27 were expat couples and the rest involved marriages between Emiratis and non-Emiratis.
The report states that a total of 624 new marriages were registered in the first quarter of 2021. Among these, 355 were signed off by local couples, 78 by Emiratis and expats, 175 expat couples and the rest by Emirati women and expat men.
In contrast, 523 marriage contracts were finalised during the same period in 2020.
