Revealed: Dubai's Hatta cable car route and stops

The tourism hotspot's waterfalls will be home to a fish breeding project

Authorities have released fresh details about two major tourism projects that are coming up in Dubai’s mountain enclave, Hatta.

The projects will see a 5.4km cable car system transport visitors to the highest natural summit in Dubai and a waterfall that will be home to fishes.

These details were revealed as Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa), visited the construction sites of the Dubai Mountain Peak and Hatta Sustainable Waterfalls projects.

Here is all we know so far about the two much-anticipated projects.

>> Cable car to UAE’s highest peak

The Dubai Mountain Peak project will feature a 5.4-km cable car that will transport tourists to the summit of Um Al Nesoor.

At 1,300 metres above sea level, it is the highest natural summit in Dubai. The cable car route passes over the Hatta Dam and the upper dam lakes, and over the mountains.

3 main stops

The system features three main stops. The departure station will be built on an upper platform above the Hatta Dam. Tourists can reach it using an “advanced transportation system” from the car park, Dewa said.

The intermediate stop will have a viewing platform and facilities to serve tourists, as well as a luxury hotel.

The top station will include a panoramic viewing platform and facilities for tourists as well as suites from the main hotel.

The project also includes hiking tracks and recreational facilities in addition to other tourism services.

>> Stunning waterfalls

The Hatta Sustainable Waterfalls project began in May 2021. Its preliminary study design has been completed and approved. Its construction is expected to be completed by mid-November next year.

The project will use the slope of the upper dam to create a natural waterfall. A waterway will be built along the parking area below the dam.

The water used in the waterfall will be collected at the end of the stream, recycled, and pumped back to the top of the dam.

Fish bred in the stream will serve as an additional attraction for tourists and families. The area will be developed to create recreational spaces and restaurants.