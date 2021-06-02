UAE to announce best, worst govt agencies on Sept 4

Sheikh Mohammed has directed a comprehensive evaluation of digital and smart services offered by ministries and government departments.

The UAE’s five best and worst government entities will be announced on September 4.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has directed a comprehensive evaluation of digital and smart services offered by ministries and federal government departments.

This is the second time that the UAE’s government centres would be evaluated, and the best and worst named.

.. .. .. — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) June 2, 2021

In September 2019, Sheikh Mohammed had announced the UAE’s best and worst five service centres after evaluating 600.

Fujairah's Federal Authority for Identity & Citizenship was declared the best and Sharjah's Emirates Post, the worst.

A few months prior to that – in April 2019 – he had shared a photo of long queues at the Karama branch of Emirates Post that was clicked by a mystery shopper. He reprimanded the government agency and publicly shared its performance report, all in the spirit of transparency and the need for stronger customer service.

In his tweet, Sheikh Mohammed disapproved of the poor service. "This is not our level. These are not our services. Whoever provides such level of services will not be in my team," he had warned.

In July, he declared that over 600 government service centres would go under the scanner and be assessed for quality. Two months later, he announced the five best and worst centres.