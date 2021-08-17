Government
Logo
 
HOME > News > Government

UAE expresses hope for stability in Afghanistan

Wam/Abu Dhabi
Filed on August 17, 2021

(Wam)

MoFAIC stresses the need to urgently achieve stability and security in Afghanistan.


The UAE confirmed that it is closely following recent developments in brotherly Afghanistan, stressing the need to urgently achieve stability and security in Afghanistan.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) expressed its hope that Afghan parties will exert all efforts to establish security and achieve stability and development in Afghanistan in a manner that fulfils the hopes and aspirations of its brotherly people.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM News
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210720&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210729985&Ref=AR&profile=1010 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1010,1664 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 