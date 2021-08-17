UAE expresses hope for stability in Afghanistan
MoFAIC stresses the need to urgently achieve stability and security in Afghanistan.
The UAE confirmed that it is closely following recent developments in brotherly Afghanistan, stressing the need to urgently achieve stability and security in Afghanistan.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) expressed its hope that Afghan parties will exert all efforts to establish security and achieve stability and development in Afghanistan in a manner that fulfils the hopes and aspirations of its brotherly people.
