Global Investment Forum: Morocco, a window for investment in Africa

Staff Report/Dubai
Filed on June 3, 2021

(Shihab/Khaleej Times)

Moroccan businesses cover more than 70% of African countries in various strategic sectors.


In a panel discussion at the Global Investment Forum in Dubai, a group of experts from Morocco discussed the country's unique advantages as a platform for investment in Africa. The panel, which was moderated by Mohammed Zainabi, Editor-in-Chief of the L’Observateur du Maroc, included Mounssif Aderkaoui, Director of Financial Studies and Forecasting from the Moroccan Ministry of Economy and Finance; Mehdi Tazi, Vice President, General Confederation of Moroccan Enterprises; and Steve O’hana, President of the Morocco-Israel Business Council.

Over the past two decades, the panelists explained that Morocco has launched many infrastructure and logistic development projects, strengthening Morocco's position as a production and commercial platform for international investors looking for positioning in Africa. Moroccan businesses cover more than 70% of African countries in various strategic sectors.

In addition, Morocco itself provides a suitable environment for investment due to its ultra-modern infrastructure, rapid industrialisation, green energy development as well as free trade agreements concluded with major economic powers, revealing Morocco’s increasingly strong willingness to play its role as a growth lever in the continent and as a hub at the crossroad between Europe and Africa.

Steve O’Hana added that Israeli entrepreneurs would find Morocco an attractive area for investment due to the country’s human capital, which is a key competitive advantage. He pointed that Morocco offers equal rights and opportunities to all its inhabitants.




