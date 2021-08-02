Facial recognition in UAE: Now, open a bank account with a selfie

The service is the first of its kind in the UAE.

UAE citizens and residents can now open a bank account from the comfort of their home by taking a selfie — and be done with the entire process in less than five minutes.

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB) on Monday signed a partnership with the Ministry of Interior to launch the UAE’s first digital account opening service through an app by using a selfie.

A customer needs to download the ADIB mobile banking app, which is linked to the ministry’s database and allows for a seamless verification process.

“Through this partnership, ADIB becomes the first UAE bank to provide instant and secure account opening using Emirates Face Recognition through its mobile app,” said Sameh Awadallah, head of ADIB’s branch network.

The Face Recognition System has been developed by the ministry and identifies an individual against the ministry’s data, same Emirates ID, passport and face.

“The technology will enable UAE citizens and residents to open a new ADIB account from their homes without the need for any personal verification, with instant access to their bank accounts and services.”

Lt. Colonel Dr Ahmed Saeed Al Shamsi, head of the artificial intelligence systems and services development team at the General Directorate of Security Support, Ministry of Interior, said the initiative enhances the digital agenda of the UAE.

“This is in line with the Ministry of Interior’s efforts to enhance the efficiency of services, as well as support UAE banks in strengthening the security and safety of their digital services against threats of cybercrime," he said.

"We look forward to building more impactful services with the financial sector and beyond, to bring greater convenience to UAE residents.”

Philip King, global head, retail banking, ADIB, said there are plans afoot to expand the solution to other banking channels.

“This is a convenient and secure platform. The ADIB banking app is linked to the Ministry of Interior’s database instantly. It enhances security against fraud and other forms of identity theft. We have plans to progressively extend this to other banking services and channels as we go forward.”

How to open your account in just 5 minutes

To open an account, citizens and residents must download the ADIB mobile app.

> First, enter a registered mobile number, followed by the one-time password (OTP), which will be sent to the mobile phone.

> Then, scan the front and back of your Emirates ID. Tap the Emirates ID card on the back of the mobile to read the card data from the built-in chip using Near Field Communication (NFC).

> Next, scan the first page of the passport. Residents will need to scan the visa page too.

> Take a selfie. You will need to turn your face left or right for a liveness check. Your face is then matched against the ministry’s facial recognition system instantly.

> Employed persons will need to enter a few employment details and upload a salary certificate as proof of employment.

> Now, select the account you wish to open and the name to be featured on the card. Enter your email address, select the nearest branch and sign terms and conditions.

> Upon successful matching, ADIB will send an SMS-OTP again for final verification.