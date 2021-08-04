Dubai Police use blockchain to issue nearly 4,000 lost passport certificates
Earlier, applicants had to visit different departments before obtaining the certificate after four working days.
The Dubai Police used a blockchain-enabled platform to issue 3,991 lost passport certificates since February.
The platform connects the police with the Dubai Courts, Public Prosecution and the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs.
Earlier, applicants had to visit each of the entities before obtaining the certificate after four working days. The blockchain-enabled service issues the certificate by e-mail without the need to visit any service centres.
According to Brigadier Khalid Nasser Al Razooqi, director-general of the General Department of Artificial Intelligence at Dubai Police, the service significantly cuts the time it takes to register a lost passport.
The service enables customers to get the certificate in three steps rather than eight.
“Customers can apply for a lost passport certificate via the Dubai Police website, smart app or a Smart Police Station (SPS). Alternatively, they can avail the service through the blockchain-enabled service channels of the Dubai Public Prosecution, Dubai Courts and the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs,” he said.
-
Emergencies
Dubai Police use blockchain to issue nearly 4,000 ...
Earlier, applicants had to visit different departments before... READ MORE
-
Government
UAE: Hijri New Year holiday for private sector...
Residents will get a long weekend in August. READ MORE
-
Government
25% of Dubai buildings to be 3D printed by 2030
Dubai Municipality will create a consolidated list of incentives and... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai’s Digital School to help implement e-...
The school hopes to inspire others to launch similar initiatives... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE flights: Airfares soar as stranded expats...
Travel agents attributed the overheated ticket prices to a surge in... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: 1 killed, 7 injured in accident caused...
The Dubai Police described the nature of the injuries as moderate to... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,519 cases, 1,470 recoveries, 5...
The new cases were detected through 191,032 additional tests. READ MORE
-
Government
UAE: Hijri New Year holiday for private sector...
Residents will get a long weekend in August. READ MORE