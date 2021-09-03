Dubai students raise funds for Pakistani healthcare charity

Fifteen students take part in initiative to provide free medical treatment to needy people in Pakistan

Pakistani students from different schools in Dubai came forward to raise funds for a charity drive for Pakistan's Indus Hospital and Health Network.

An inspired group of 15 students aged between 12 and 18 took part in the initiative to further the cause of free and quality healthcare for all. An event was held at a local hotel in Dubai on Thursday night to honour the Indus Youth Ambassadors and acknowledge their efforts and success.

Students galvanised their social circles, friends, and families to raise awareness about the wide array of work done for Pakistan's vulnerable and underprivileged people.

They raised over Dh93,000 in just three months between April and July 2021 with the help of 195 donors. The students of Dubai College, Jebel Ali School, Jumeirah College, Jumeirah English School and Wellington International School created a fundraiser page via the YallaGive platform and then shared it with their families and friends through their social media platforms. They also made personal calls and engaged with schools and peers to raise funds.

Operating 13 hospitals, four rehabilitation centres, four regional blood centres and primary care clinics in Pakistan, the Indus healthcare group provides free treatment to more than 450,000 patients every month.

"I am very proud of our young superstars who have strived in these difficult times and managed to raise a considerable amount of money for the deserving children in Pakistan. It's truly inspirational," said Dr Amber Rashid, director of Indus Hospital and Health Network.

"Instead of going to school, we tried to involve the wider Pakistani community," she said. "We have had a good response though just 15 children took part in the campaign. They worked really hard to spread the word. Hopefully, we'll get a much bigger number next year."

"Before the Covid-19 pandemic, we used to have three or four awareness and fundraiser events every year. In October, we'll have another big fundraiser programme where some well-known people from Pakistan will also attend."

Inspired by the Indus group's initiative, Mian Mohammad Umar Ibrahim, managing director of the UAE-based MIH Group, announced a donation of Dh15,000 to the group during the event on Thursday night.

Dr Faisel Ikram, president of Pakistan Association Dubai, said: "This is a great initiative. It's not about the money, it's about the philosophy that we need to instil into the youth. I believe that it's the right move which the Indus group has taken to encourage and mobilise the youth."

