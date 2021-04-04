UAE: Wife cheats on husband, ordered by court to pay fine

The husband decided to keep an eye on her and tracked her down after she left home following an argument.

The Ras Al Khaimah misdemeanour court has ordered a wife, who cheated on her husband, and her boyfriend to pay a fine of Dh5,000 each. The duo was later ordered by the RAK civil court to pay Dh30,000 to the husband in compensation for the moral damage he suffered.

As per court records, the case unfolded when an Arab wife left her marital house and moved to another house following a heated argument and family dispute with her husband.

The husband decided to keep an eye on her and tracked her down. He later discovered that she was involved in an illicit affair with a stranger.

Instead of confronting his wife and her lover, he approached the RAK police for help. The duo was nabbed red-handed while staying alone with a stranger in his house.

The RAK Public Prosecution charged the duo with staying alone privately, though the woman was married. The wife, who admitted to her crime during the police investigation, later denied the charges before the prosecution.

The case was moved to the RAK misdemeanour court, where the wife denied the charges again, but the court found her and her boyfriend guilty and ordered them to pay a fine of Dh5,000 each.

The husband took the case to the RAK civil court which, based on the ruling of the misdemeanour court, ordered them both to pay the husband a compensation of Dh15,000 each.

