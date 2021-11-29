Watch: BTS video of Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan in Abu Dhabi

Cast and crew were all praise for the city and shooting locales.

Photo: Supplied

Yash Raj Films has released a behind-the-scenes video from Bunty Aur Babli 2, which was shot on location at the stunning Emirates Palace and Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club over 10 days in 2020.

The cast and crew of the Bollywood sequel have praised the scale and richness of Abu Dhabi’s production locations, describing their 10-day shoot as one of the best they had while making the crime caper and describing Emirates Palace as a “film city” that is perfect for glamorous scenes.

Emirates Palace is increasingly becoming a popular filming destination among Hollywood and Bollywood filmmakers, having been featured in successful blockbusters, such as 6 Underground, Race 3 and Fast and Furious 7.

When asked why he choose to shoot in Abu Dhabi, Varun V Sharma, writer and director of Bunty Aur Babli 2, said: “We needed a location that offered a lot of scale - and great locales. Abu Dhabi is a very interesting place in terms of look and feel, it’s a mix of swanky buildings, great beaches, great hotels and in that sense, nothing beats Abu Dhabi anywhere in the world.”

His view was echoed by the one of the stars of the movie, Saif Ali Khan, who said: “Emirates Palace is like a movie set, the proportions are very grand and very opulent. It lends itself very well to a glamorous film shoot. You can have a veritable film city around here.”

“You never really know who is doing what or how they are doing it until something goes wrong, he said. “And if nothing goes wrong then that means someone is doing their job properly. You don’t notice that sometimes when things are going well.”

Meanwhile, co-star Rani Mukerji added: “Shooting at Emirates Palace has been one of the best shoots we’ve had, the hotel really opened its arms for us.”

Yash Raj Films has previously worked with ADFC on the production of Tiger Zinda Hai.

“Seeing Abu Dhabi’s fantastic locations on the big screen is always a pleasure and the emirate is showcased in spectacular fashion in Bunty Aur Babli 2,” said Abu Dhabi Film Commissioner Hans Fraikin.

“The Indian film market represents a significant segment of our industry, and we see phenomenal opportunities for future growth and development, so we are very pleased that Yash Raj Films chose to return to Abu Dhabi and work with ADFC once again. This is a testament to the emirate’s end-to-end production offering and fabulous environment.”

The film benefited from the Abu Dhabi Film Commission’s 30% cashback rebate on production spend in the emirate. twofour54 provided Yash Raj Films with full production services across key areas including location assistance, travel and accommodation and production management.

Abu Dhabi’s popularity among Bollywood filmmakers continues to surge, following the successful collaborations on blockbusters such as Bharat, Saaho, Dishoom, Race 3 and Bang Bang.