Watch: Bollywood star Aamir Khan plays cricket in viral videos, arousing fans’ curiosity

Is it about a new film, or the trailer for the highly anticipated 'Laal Singh Chaddha'?

By CT Desk Published: Sun 24 Apr 2022, 12:38 PM Last updated: Sun 24 Apr 2022, 12:41 PM

Bollywood star Aamir Khan’s production handle released a video of the actor playing cricket, which took the Internet by storm, and got many fans and Twitterati asking, what’s this about?

The star hinted at ‘something new’ coming on April 28, a kahani (story) he wanted to tell. A hashtag #KyaHaiKahani, accompanied the video.

He also asked, “Do I stand a chance in the IPL?”

Some assumed it’s a prelude to a teaser or trailer for his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha, that could release during the ongoing IPL.

Others feel it has to do with a new project.

The actor is known to have employed such indirect and clever promotional tactics in the past, with films like Ghajini and PK.

According to an April 23 report by Indian publication E Times, the star is collaborating with Shubh Mangal Saavdhan director RS Prasanna for a sports drama.

The report states that Aamir Khan has already begun preparing for the film which will go into production in the third quarter of 2022, and he will actively begin working on the film after completing the release formalities of his highly anticipated Forrest Gump remake, Laal Singh Chaddha.